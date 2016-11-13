Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Saturday that action would be taken against Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait if it was found that he had committed the mistake of viewing objectionable photographs during the Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

Speaking to presspersons here before proceeding to Gadag, Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that he would not like to defend anyone in the case. “I have sought an explanation from him and on getting it, it will be verified and further inquired into. Subsequently based on the findings, action will be taken. If Tanvir Sait has erred, definitely action will be taken.”

Mahadayi row

Reiterating that the State government was ready to hold discussions on the Mahadayi issue, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he had decided to attend the meeting of Chief Ministers of riparian States.

“Karnataka is committed to implementing the project, but Goa is not cooperating. If the issue has to be sorted out within a day, the Prime Minister’s intervention is the only option. The State BJP leaders and MPs should prevail upon the Prime Minister to intervene in the issue.”

To a query, the Chief Minister said that all steps would be taken to provide fodder for cattle and employment and drinking water to the people.

Central assistance was also being sought.

