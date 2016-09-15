The former MLA and Janata Dal (Secular) leader A.T. Ramaswamy has criticised the State government for releasing more water from the Hemavati reservoir in Gorur than the KRS in Mandya district.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, he commented that the events might turn people of neighbouring districts against each other.

“The amount of water released since the Supreme Court order from the Hemavati reservoir is more than what released from KRS in Mandya. While the Minister in-charge of Mandya can protect the farmers of that district, what is the Minister in-charge of Hassan doing all these days?” he wondered. On Wednesday morning, water available in the reservoir is only 9.72 tmcft and the total outflow for the day was 8,330 cusecs.

“If water is released from the reservoir at the same pace, the water level would reach the dead storage by September 20. From then on it would be difficult for providing water for either drinking water purpose or agriculture activities”, he said.

“It is not clear, on what basis the Supreme Court gave this order when there is no national water policy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would not have followed the order,” he said.

Mr. Ramaswamy also commented that the government also failed in its strategies on the issue.

“There is no consistency in the CM’s statement. Earlier, the Cabinet took a decision to urge the people not to grow paddy this year and submitted an affidavit to the SC that it can provide only 10,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for six days. Later, the government said water would be provided for cultivation,” he added.

