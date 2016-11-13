The young professionals event on innovation and technology, IEEE SPARK 2016, held at the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) on Saturday, laid emphasis on innovation with resource persons underlining its importance to enhance quality of life in low-income economies.

Organised by the student branches of IEEE (Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) of NIE in collaboration with IEEE Bengaluru chapter and PES, Mandya, R.S. Hiremath, CEO, Flexitron and chief guest, dwelt on innovation and how it could improve the quality of life.

Mr. Hiremath highlighted innovations such as the Muscle Powered Light Unit Charger to charge multiple batteries by pedalling a cycle, a solar-powered rice huller, low-power LED Task Lights, a hand-held screener for neonatal hearing loss among others.

Manohar Singh of Central Power Research Institute spoke on career opportunities in the power and energy sector besides challenges the country faced on the energy front. He stressed on the shift in focus from the non-renewable resources to renewable resources like solar and wind energy in the country, and pointed out that the power sector was a dynamic field open to lot of investments and innovations.

Push for research

Resource persons from the industry called upon budding professionals to use IEEE as a platform to build a career in research.

