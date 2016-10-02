The immersion procession of Ganesh idols in Chamarajanagar town on Saturday went on peacefully amid tight security of over thousands of police personnel deployed along the procession route.

The idol of Sri Vidyaganapathi, that was installed on Ganesh Chaturthi, was immersed late at night after the procession on Saturday. The procession began at Gurunanjashettar Choultry in the morning and took the same route as the traditional procession to the Doddarasana Kola (pool) to immerse the idol.

The police kept a tight vigil especially near places of worships of different communities en route the procession to ensure peace and harmony.

On Friday, security was beefed up. Peace meetings were held in advance and volunteers had been asked to adhere to the guidelines set by the police. The entire procession was videographed by the police. About six folk troupes including Veeraghase, Dollukunitha, Nandi Dwaja, Poojana Kunita, Kamsale and Gadi Bombe took part in the procession.

Leaders from the Muslim community marched along in the spirit of harmony when the procession passed through the streets of the Muslim-dominated Khadakpur Mohalla.