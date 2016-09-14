Bakrid was celebrated with traditional fervour across the district on Tuesday. Muslims gathered in groups in mosques, offering special prayers, exchanging wishes and donating generously to the poor.

In Raichur, thousands of Muslims gathered at Idgah Maidan in the morning and offered prayers under light showers.

Raichur Lok Sabha member B.V. Naik, MLA Shivaraj Patil, MLC N.S. Boseraju and political leaders with Additional Superintendent of Police S.B. Patil and City Municipal Commissioner K. Gurulingappa and other officers joined the prayers.