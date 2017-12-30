‘I had advised Hegde, Simha against aggressive agenda’

more-in

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa has said that he had advised young leaders in the party, including Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde and Pratap Simha, MP for Mysuru, several times against pursuing an aggressive brand of Hindutva and issuing insensitive statements.

In an interview with The Hindu on the sidelines of the party’s Parivarthana Yatra in his home district Shivamogga, the former Chief Minister said the BJP will not try to win the forthcoming Assembly elections by raking up sensitive issues, but on development agenda.

Commenting on the statements made by Mr. Hegde on changing the Constitution and against those who believe in secularism that sparked a controversy, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that at least on three or four occasions, he had directed Mr. Hegde not to issue statements that hurt the sentiments of others.

“Elected representatives should not exceed their brief and should discharge their obligations within the framework of law,” Mr. Yeddyurappa said, adding that he had issued similar directions to Mr. Simha. “Young MPs should work with an inclusive spirit and maintain dignity of their office,” he said.

When quizzed on the incidents of communal disturbances in coastal Karnataka in recent times, and the BJP’s role in them, he blamed it on the Congress government in the State and its failure to enforce law and order.

He also blamed the Congress for the embarrassment faced by the State BJP unit with regard to the Mahadayi dispute. He said that in order to meet the drinking water needs of drought-prone areas in north Karnataka, BJP national president Amit Shah had convened a meeting, in which Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar took part.

“It is unfortunate that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah didn’t reciprocate on the offer from Mr. Parrikar for talks. Instead, Congress leaders tried to politicise the issue,” he said.

‘BJP cannot take stand on Lingayat issue’

On the agitation demanding separate religion status for Lingayats, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa said that as a national party, the BJP cannot take a stand over such issues as there are groups that support the separate religion status and those that oppose it.

He reiterated that the party will abide by the decision taken by Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha and senior pontiffs of the community, including Shivakumara Swamy of Siddaganga Mutt, over the issue.