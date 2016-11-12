Students, elders participate in Cyclothon

Hundreds of students and amateur cyclists belonging to different age groups pedalled for around eight km in Hubballi on Saturday as part of the annual ‘Cyclothon-2016’ event held to create awareness on the ‘Go Green Initiative’.

The event, organised by Hubli Accent Round Table 153 (HART-153) in association with various organisations including Easy Buy retail mart, was flagged off from Nehru Stadium by National Treasurer of Round Table India Dhruv Dalmia and Area Chairman Mahendra Yadav. Chairman of HART-153 Nitin Shenoy, Area Vice-Chairman Sachin Shah, Proprietor of Easy Buy Vijesh Shah and a host of eminent personalities took part in the cyclothon.

Mr. Dhurv Dalmia said, while highlighting the significance of zero emission, that the cyclothon had also emphasised on the need for proper healthcare in these days when physical exercise had almost come to nil due to lifestyle changes.

After the cyclothon concluded, the organisers distributed saplings to around 50 students symbolically. Coordinator Amit Belamkar said that around 1,400 saplings would be subsequently distributed to the students in their respective schools.