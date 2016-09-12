Sadashiv Mallappa Badiger and Eshwar Siddappa Badiger have been making clay Ganesh idols for the entire village of Hullolhatti of Hukkeri taluk for three years now.

The village is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with clay idols for the third year in a row

In a shinning example of bidding goodbye to Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols of Lord Ganesh and alcoholism during the 10-day festivities, the villagers of Hullolhatti of Hukkeri taluk used clay idols and also shunned liquor during the festivities.

This year, but for an aberration wherein two families brought PoP idols from outside the village, all the 398 Hindu families observing Ganesh Chaturthi in the village installed clay idols. Even the 12 Ganesh mandals installed clay idols, setting a welcome example for others to emulate.

Despite the prevailing ban on PoP Ganesh idols, thousands of idols have been installed both at homes and public pandals, thanks to the delayed official measures to create awareness on the issue. As thousands of PoP idols had entered the markets and had been booked at least two to four months ahead of the festival, the rule has been relaxed for this year but would be strictly enforced from the next year.

However, the initiative to say no to PoP idols was taken at Hullolhatti three years ago and has come to stay since then. It all started with a critical observation made at a function in the village by the former Chairman of the Karnataka State Temperance Board Sachidananda Hegde on environmental pollution caused by PoP and that nearly 10 to 12 lakh youth take to alcoholism on the occasion of Ganesh festivities every year. A head of a mutt, who was also present then, suggested that the practice of public celebrations of the festival be stopped, recalled Sri Kaivalyananda Swami of Shivanand Ashrama, Hullolhatti.

The swamiji, who felt that not all villagers would agree to a ban on public celebrations of Ganesh festivities, he decided to experiment with a reformative approach and conducted three meetings with the village elders. To his surprise and joy, all the villagers instantly agreed to stop installing PoP idols at homes and at public pandals and also imposed a self-restriction that no one would consume liquor during the 10-day celebrations.

The task was made easy by cousins Sadashiv Mallappa Badiger and Eshwar Siddappa Badiger, and their family members, who started making clay Ganesh idols for the entire village.

The village has been virtually observing PoP-free Ganesh festivities for the third year in a row. Also, none of the public pandals played film music or melodies considered as obscene but only devotional throughout the 10-day festivities. The swamiji wished to see the residents and revellers in other villages and towns and cities emulate the Hullolhatti example and avoid environmental pollution, besides discouraging youth from taking to alcoholism during the holy festival.