Maratha community members organised a massive rally in Bidar on Wednesday, seeking reservation and other benefits. While the organisers claimed that over one lakh persons attended the rally, the police counted at least 50,000 attendees.

Protestors carried flags and placards written in Marathi and Kannada, but no slogans were raised as it was supposed to be a “Mooka Morcha” or silent rally.

The rally started at the Paapnash temple gate on Zaheerabad-Nanded road. Police stopped the innumerable vehicles carrying the protestors at Naubad on the outskirts of the city. The protestors walked between 3-6 km, depending on where their vans were parked, before the rally ended at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

It seemed protestors from neighbouring districts in Telangana and Maharashtra had driven in to Bidar. The announcers who spoke from a jeep that moved along the rally, thanked fellow Marathas from Latur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra and Sangareddy and Nizamabad districts of Telangana.

Road block

The rally occupied a large portion of the Zaheerabad -Nanded highway that passes through the city. The road remained blocked for hours. Initially, the police had blocked only one side of the road, but the protestors occupied both sides. No vehicles could move on the main roads from around 11.30 to 3 p.m.

The streets turned saffron with many protestors holding the Nandi Dhwaj, the flag of medieval Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj. Men wore cloth and synthetic caps with the words “I am Maratha”, “Reservation” and “Maratha Kranti Mooka Morcha.”

Women power

Women seemed to make up at least a third of the crowd. Several women marched along holding babies and bags. The only people who spoke at the rally were a group of 11 girls, chosen from the five taluks. They sang songs, recited shlokas from the Bhagawad Geeta, made speeches and read out the memorandum in Marathi and Kannada. This team handed over copies of the memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, to Assistant Commissioner Venkat Raja.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam had ensured detailed security arrangements. A team of over 500 police personnel were on duty. They included civil police, and members of two Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons and four District Armed Reserve companies. Police used three drones to keep an eye on the rally, especially in busy junctions including Shivaji Chowk, Rotary Circle and Ambedkar Circle.

Though politicians including MP Bhagwant Khuba, MLA Prabhu Chouhan and BJP district unit president Shailendra Beldale participated in the rally, they were not seen on the stage put up before the DC office.

Maratha community leaders from the district including ZP vice-president Prakash Patil, Baburao Kalasdal, Baburao Karbari, Pradeep Biradar, and M.G. Mule were present.