HUDA urged to allot 50% of developed area to land losers

H.S. Prakash, MLA, has said the Hassan Urban Development Authority (HUDA) may have to face legal issues if it does not allot 50% of the developed area in S.M. Krishna Layout to land losers.

Addressing a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Prakash said the government has decided to share the developed area in the ratio of 50:50 between the developer and the land loser.

“As per the government’s decision, the farmers who gave up their land for the layout should get 50% of the developed area. However, the HUDA has proposed to go by the past decision where it the ratio of 60:40 had been decided upon,” he said.

In a similar case in connection with a layout developed by Mysore Urban Development Authority recently, the land losers approached the court and got justice.

“If the HUDA does not act now, it may face problems in future,” Mr. Prakash said.

The HUDA is proposed to begin distribution of sites on Thursday.