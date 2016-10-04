Under ‘Smart City Scheme’, she visited Seoul

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Manjula Akkur, who was on a study tour to Seoul in South Korea and two other cities recently under the Smart City Scheme, said here on Monday that efforts will be made to adopt some of the best practices there.

Addressing presspersons along with Deputy Mayor Laxmi Uppar and Joint Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed, who was also part of the study tour, Ms. Akkur said that during the visit, she was able to get information on the systems adopted for road maintenance, solid waste management, surveillance in the city and supply of purified drinking water. She said that she was inspired by the efficient systems, and with the help of the officials, she would make efforts to adopt the best practices. She also said that she aspired to take up and complete at least one road development work during her tenure.

The Mayor, however, said that the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation did not have adequate financial resources to take up comprehensive development. She said that she would urge the Union and State governments to help the municipal corporation with funds.

Referring to the issue of Rs. 70 crore dues towards the payment of pension for municipal employees, Ms. Akkur said that she would soon meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urge him to release the money. She said that if efforts to get the pending dues failed, then she would be forced to protest.