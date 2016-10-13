If you have an idea that can benefit the community or could be developed into a good business model or product, here is your chance to put it to test before experts and earn a mentorship and also funding.

Hubballi based Sandbox Startups, a startup incubation facility founded by Deshpande Foundation, which has been nurturing social entrepreneurship and promoting youths to take up socially beneficial innovative and also innovative business projects in North Karnataka, is organising a contest on October 25, in Hubballi.

The event titled ‘Pitch Your Idea’ scheduled to take place on Saturday (Oct. 15) at Akshay Plaza, Shirur Park Road in Hubballi, is aimed at providing budding entrepreneurs an exclusive opportunity to pitch and win incubation support for their startup ideas.

The chosen ideas will receive necessary support including seed funding, mentorship, office infrastructure, networking opportunities. The entrepreneurs will also get access to a world-class mentor network comprising marquee business leaders, the company said in a release.

According to the company, the event is open for all aspiring entrepreneurs from across Karnataka.

The contest will begin with a 12-minute pitch presentation by the candidates. The panelists include Naveen Jha (CEO, Deshpande Foundation), C. M. Patil (Chief Executive, Sandbox Startups), and Sunil (CTO, Deshpande Foundation) among others.

Participants can register for the contest at: goo.gl/i82cn7.