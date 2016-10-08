To clear the extra rush during Dasara, South Western Railway will run a fast-passenger special train between Hubballi and Ballari from October 9 to 16, a release said. Accordingly, Train No. 06923 Hubballi- Ballari Fast Passenger Special Train will leave Hubballi at 10 a.m. to reach Ballari at 2.30 p.m. In the return direction, Train No. 06924 Ballari – Hubballi Fast Passenger Special will leave Ballari at 2.50 p.m. and reach Hubballi at 7.30 p.m. The train will stop at Annigeri, Gadag, Bhanapur, Koppal, Ginigera, Munirabad, Hosapete and Toranagallu.

– Special Correspondent

Meeting today

A meeting of private educational institutions has been organised under the aegis of KLE Society at BVB College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi on Saturday to discuss about the problems being faced by educational institutions of north Karnataka. Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore, MLCs Basavraj Horatti, Prof. S.V. Sankanur, Arun Shahapur, Hanumanth Nirani, Mahanthesh Kavatagimath, various religious heads will participate, a release said.

– Special Correspondent

New DCP

The Belagavi Police Commissionerate has a first woman Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), after G. Radhika was transferred here following transfer of Anupam Agarwal a couple of months ago. A native of Bengaluru, the 36-year-old is an IPS Officer of the 2012 batch. Before being transferred to Belagavi, she was serving as Superintendent of Police (Intelligence) Bengaluru.

– Special Correspondent