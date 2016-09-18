An M.Tech gold medallist from Hubballi, who has a passion for music, will try to set three new world records in singing combined with juggling and inverted painting at an event to be held here on Sunday.

Prasanna Bhojashettar’s attempt will be adjudicated on the spot by the jury of the Universal Records Forum World Records on Sunday at the Biotechnology Hall of B.V.B. College of Engineering and Technology at 4 p.m. here. He will attempt to create the records by singing most musical notes while juggling three balls in a minute; fastest inverted painting while singing and longest song in alliteration while playing guitar and keyboard.