New facility:Pralhad Joshi, MP, and Jagadish Shettar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, using the newly launched escalator at the Hubballi Railway Station on Monday.— Photo: Kiran Bakale

Now, passengers getting down at platform numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5 at the Hubballi Railway Station need not have to climb stairs as two escalators will take them to the foot overbridge.

On Monday, Pralhad Joshi, MP, inaugurated the escalators. Jagadish Shettar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly; Ashok Kumar Gupta, general manager, South Western Railway; Arun Kumar Jain, divisional railway manager; Aravind Bellad, and Prasad Abbayya, MLAs; and Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Manjula Akkur and Deputy Mayor Laxmi Uppar were present.

Mr. Joshi said that two battery-operated vehicles would be provided at the station to help senior citizens. “A sum of Rs. 18 lakh has been released from the local area development fund for the purpose. The maintenance of the vehicles and their operation will be looked after by a non-governmental organisation,” he said. Mr. Gupta said that there were 11 escalators in the SWR zone. The zone had spent Rs. 60 crore in a year for improving passenger amenities, he said.

Mr. Jain said that another entry to the station would soon be provided from the Gadag Road by extending the existing foot overbridge. The food plaza would be reopened too.

Mr. Shettar highlighted the need to maintain cleanliness on the station premises.