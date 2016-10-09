The hospitality industry in Mysuru, which has taken a massive hit owing to the simmering tension over the Cauvery issue, is exploring the possibility of extending the discounted fare to customers for two more months.

The hospitality sector, which is a key stakeholder of travel and tourism industry, has lost heavily as the agitation over Cauvery also coincided with the beginning of the peak tourism season in September. As a result of road blockades in Mandya and elsewhere in the State, tourists either opted for other destinations or stayed put thus affecting the hospitality sector in Mysuru.

In a bid to lure tourists, hotel owners in Mysuru had offered a 30 per cent discount on accommodation. C. Narayangowda, president of the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, told The Hindu that they are planning to extend the discounted fares up to the end of November. “Though it was initially planned to provide discount of 30 per cent only for Dasara, it will be extended till November 30 so as to lure more tourists or nobody will visit the city given the current uncertainty over the Cauvery issue,” Mr. Gowda said.

It is unlikely that the hospitality sector can make good the loss suffered for one month (September) when the occupancy rates in most hotels fell to around 10 per cent to a maximum of 20 per cent. The peak tourism season sees a surge in the occupancy rates which shores up to nearly 70 per cent and peaks during Dasara (100 per cent) and again between Christmas and New Year eve. But the loss sustained for nearly a month will be difficult to neuatralise, Mr. Gowda said.

Mysuru receives nearly 3.5 million tourists every year. But the numbers have been stagnating since the last few years. More than 90 per cent of the tourists are domestic travellers and what has affected the hospitality sector the most is that nearly 35 to 40 per cent of the tourists visiting Mysuru are from Tamil Nadu.

“With inter-State buses cancelled for nearly a month and the prevailing tension, tourists from Tamil Nadu have naturally stayed back affecting the sector,” he added.