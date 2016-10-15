The district unit of the Karnataka Rajya Sarakari Hostel Mattu Vasati Shala Horaguttige Naukara Sangha staged a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Friday demanding that the authorities concerned fill the vacant Group D posts by regularising the services of employees working in government hostels and residential schools.

District president of the Sangha, Bheemshetty Yempalli, in a memorandum addressed to Deputy Commissioner Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh demanded that the Social Welfare Department scrap the system of hiring cooks, assistant cooks, watchmen and cleaners on contract basis for the maintenance of government hostels and residential schools in the district.

Mr. Yempalli said that the State government should recognise the services of these workers who are working on contract basis in Backward Classes and minorities hostels, Morarji Desai and Kittur Rani Channamma Residential schools and hostels for more than 15 years.

Mr. Yempalli also demanded that the district administration direct the Social Welfare Department to regularise the services of all those employees who are working on contract basis in various hostels for more than three years in the district.