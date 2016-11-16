Hard times:Fruit vendors in Belagavi are seeing a steep fall in the number of customers as a direct consequence of the demonetisation of currency.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Make arrangements for exchange of demonetised currency, says Belagavi DC

Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram has asked private hospitals and cooperative banks to accept currency in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 till December 30.

Mr. Jayaram, who held a meeting with senior police officials here on Tuesday, also advised cooperative banks to make arrangements for the exchange of the demonetised currency to help the public.

ATMs remain shut

Meanwhile, customers continued to face difficulties in withdrawing money from ATMs, as most of them remained closed for the seventh day. ATMs of a few banks such as the State Bank of India and a few private banks were open till afternoon and ran out of cash later. The customers complained that the withdrawal limit remained at Rs. 2,000 and not as announced by the government.

Markets hit

Also, the retail markets witnessed yet another day of poor business, while the worst-hit sections were vegetable and fruit vendors due to a steep decline in the number of customers.