Make arrangements for exchange of demonetised currency, says Belagavi DC
Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram has asked private hospitals and cooperative banks to accept currency in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 till December 30.
Mr. Jayaram, who held a meeting with senior police officials here on Tuesday, also advised cooperative banks to make arrangements for the exchange of the demonetised currency to help the public.
ATMs remain shut
Meanwhile, customers continued to face difficulties in withdrawing money from ATMs, as most of them remained closed for the seventh day. ATMs of a few banks such as the State Bank of India and a few private banks were open till afternoon and ran out of cash later. The customers complained that the withdrawal limit remained at Rs. 2,000 and not as announced by the government.
Markets hit
Also, the retail markets witnessed yet another day of poor business, while the worst-hit sections were vegetable and fruit vendors due to a steep decline in the number of customers.