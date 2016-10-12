Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2 at Air Force Station, Sambara near here, organised a special programme to tell the young children about the importance of grand parents in their lives recently.

According to a press release, Gp.Capt. S.K. Sharma, Gp.Capt. A.K. Mishra and Flt.Lt. Deepika Khajuria inaugurated the celebrations, while school prinicipal Ch.Vijay Ratnam welcomed the guests and grand parents of school children.

After brief addresses by the guests, children started sharing their experiences. Sahana of Class 2 said that she had found good friends to play and tell about her needs to grandparents, who always protected them.

S. Rachannavar complimented the school authorities for organising such a programme at a time when the value of grandparents was not the same as it was in the past. Later, school children staged various cultural programmes.