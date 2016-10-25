A woman was reportedly gagged and drugged by three persons and robbed of cash at her house in KHB Colony in Hootagalli here on Sunday.

The police said a boy approached Shantamma (48) outside her house and asked for old newspapers. Though Shantamma replied in the negative and came back inside the house, the boy, who realised that she was alone at home, followed her into the house and tied her up. Soon, two women accomplices entered the house and forced a drink down Shantamma, who lost consciousness, the police said. The three accused allegedly took away Rs. 30,000 from the almirah. Shantamma regained consciousness only in the evening and approached the police.

Police Inspector Guruprasad said the woman, who underwent a stomach wash, has recovered and an investigation was under way.

He sought to caution the public against entertaining strangers inside the house.

Trio tied up and forced a drink down the victim and escaped with

Rs. 30,000