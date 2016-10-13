Two people threw chilli powder at a woman and snatched her gold chain worth over Rs.1 lakh at Hosakoplu Extension on the outskirts of Hassan on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 8.30 a.m. when Thriveni (30) was home alone.

The duo knocked on the door, enquired about her husband, who had gone out, threw chilli powder on her face and snatched the chain that weighed about 35 gm.

Thriveni said the miscreants were seen in the area a few times in the past two days.

Following the incident, the Hassan Extension Police reached the place and took her statement.