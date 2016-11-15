Weekly markets, liquor sales also banned

In view of the elections to the Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC), which is scheduled to be held on November 22, Khushboo Goel Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner, declared a holiday for schools and colleges across the district, where polling booths will be established.

In a release here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner stated that holiday for government and private schools was declared on the polling day to ensure the smooth conduct of elections. Counting will be held on November 25.

She also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code preventing people, except officials on election duty and voters, from entering within a 100 metre radius of the polling stations.

Weekly markets and selling liquor have been also banned on the election and counting days between 6 a.m. and midnight, she added.

Legal action will be taken against law breakers, Ms. Chowdhary has said.

