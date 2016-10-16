There was a bit of panic following a phone call that a bomb was kept below the stage where Valmiki Jayanti was being celebrated in Sirguppa town in Ballari district on Saturday.

After the police undertook a search of the area, they realised that it was a hoax call. After that the function, in which B.M. Nagaraj, MLA and other elected representatives and officials participated, continued.

According to the police, as the function was half way through, Jayaram Reddy, who was on the dais got a call saying that a bomb was placed below the stage. Nagi Reddy, Circle Inspector of Police, who was also on the stage, and his staff undertook a search. Verification of the number indicated that it belonged to one Ravihal Adeppa, who was also on the stage. When asked for his cell phone, Adeppa said that it was missing.

Based on a complaint from Jayaram Reddy, the Sirguppa police have registered a case.