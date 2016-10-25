HKRDB urged to sanction Rs. 50 cr. for tourism promotion

Minister for Tourism and Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge has said that the Hyderabad Karnataka Region Development Board will be requested to sanction another Rs. 50 crore for the development of tourism infrastructure in Hyderabad Karnataka in addition to the Rs. 50 crore sanctioned for the purpose.

Addressing a press conference here recently after chairing the first meeting of the Hyderabad Karnataka Tourism Advisory Committee, he said that the government had decided to release an annual calendar on the important events and festivals in the State as part of tourism promotion.

Mr. Kharge said that a master plan was also being prepared for the development of the Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Malkhed forts at a cost of Rs. 25 crore.

The development of the Bidar Fort had been taken up.

Architect Basavaraj Khande Rao, who is a member of the committee, had been asked to prepare a master plan for the development of tourism hotspots in the region.

He said that the main thrust of the tourism activities would be on circuit-based tourism, focussing on an important site.

Circuit-based tour

A circuit-based tour of the top 15 archaeological sites had been planned with Gol Gumbuz as the main anchor.

In Kalaburagi, the Gulbarga Fort would be the main anchor and 10 to 15 archaeological sites as well the Khaja Banda Nawaz Darga and Sharanabasaveshwar Temple could be part of it.

Mr. Kharge said that there was also a proposal to introduce a Basava circuit for tourists by covering the places connected with the life of the 12th century social reformer and other contemporary social reformers from Basavakalyan to Kudalasangama. He said Rs. 5 crore had been set aside for improving the infrastructure in the Basava circuit.

He said that the government was planning to take up the development of the ancient Nagavi University site in Chittapur and the entire two-and-a-half acre complex of the ancient university would be protected with a compound wall as the first step.

Master plan being prepared for the development of Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Malkhed forts