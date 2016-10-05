There are historical reasons behind the educational backwardness of Hyderabad Karnataka, senior academic Amaresh Nugadoni has said.

“While there were 2,000 Kannada schools in Mysuru region and Mumbai Karnataka in 1940, the whole of Hyderabad Karnataka had only three. While the University of Mysore started in 1916-17 and the Karnataka University Dharwad was founded in 1950, Gulbarga university had to wait till 1990 to be formed,” he said here on Tuesday.

Mr. Nugadoni of Kannada University, Hampi, was speaking at a seminar at Karnataka College.

“Education, especially in the mother tongue, was not available easily. That is one of the reasons for our backwardness. Due to such historical handicaps, we continue to suffer today. Our students stand at the bottom of the list of districts ranked according to performances in SSLC and PU exams. The lack of political will to ensure equitable development is another major reason for backwardness,” he said.

Mr. Nugadoni said that the region had a rich history of producing literature. “Hyderabad Karnataka is the home of Jain, Vachana and Dasa literature. We need to be proud of the fact. Each one of us should strive to protect this heritage,” he said. “Most of the ruling families since 300 AD have been non-Kannada speakers. They declared those languages as official languages and Kannada remained a language of the house and the weekly market. It was only due to the efforts of poets and saints like Basaveshwara that Kannada got prominence,” Mr. Nugadoni said. Shivakumar Nagawar, member, Karnataka Sahitya Academy; Jagannath Hebbale, president, Karnataka Barahagarara Hagu Kalavidara Sangha; S.B Biradar, Sidramappa Masimade, and Basavaraj Patil Ashtur were present.