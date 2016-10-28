Stating that the seizure of a huge amount of cash on the Vidhana Soudha premises a couple of days before former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa’s acquittal in a corruption case had given rise to many doubts, social activist S.R. Hiremath has demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the issue. He was speaking to presspersons here on Friday.

The person who was caught with Rs.1.97 crore in cash, was an advocate for Mr. Yeddyurappa and his family members in the corruption case. The judgement copy also carried his name among the advocates representing the accused. “Just days before the final verdict was announced, the cash was seized. The advocate, Mr. Siddhartha, himself said that he was on the way to the High Court. The turn of events had raised many questions”, Mr. Hiremath said.

According to his sources, Mr. Hiremath said, the seized cash belonged to Mr. Yeddyurapppa. “There should be a fair inquiry into the incident. A Supreme Court judge should conduct the probe and he should be assisted by an independent staff”, he added.