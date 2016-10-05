The Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences will soon get Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), necessary for detailed analysis and research of viral infections.

The Union government has allotted Rs. 1.73 crore to set up the laboratory at the institute, said Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr. B.C. Ravi Kumar, in a press release issued here on Tuesday. Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences has obtained a clearance from the Department of Medical Education to procure lab equipment, appoint staff and take up the necessary construction work.

Dr. D.T. Venkatesh, Head of Department of Microbiology, has been designated coordinator of this project, Dr. Ravi Kumar said.

“As of now, if a detailed examination of samples to diagnose a viral infection is required, we have to send the samples to laboratories in Bengaluru, Manipal and Pune. Once the advanced laboratory is set up in Hassan, we can diagnose diseases like dengue, chikungunya, H1N1 and other viral infections. Besides this, the laboratory would help researchers in the institute take up studies,” Mr. Ravi Kumar added.

