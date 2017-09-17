Hike in excise duty on fuel makes Centre’s purse fat, States’ lean

more-in

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement earlier this week that many State governments have drastically increased value-added tax on petroleum products appears contrary to facts. It is the Centre that has raked in huge revenues out of petrol products.

The petroleum sector’s contribution to the national exchequer (revenue receipts) almost doubled, from ₹1,72,066 crore in 2014-15 to ₹3,34,534 crore in 2016-17. But, its contribution to States’ exchequer rose from ₹1,60,554 crore in 2014-15 to ₹1,89,770 crore in 2016-17, almost in consonance with increased consumption of petroleum products — from 16.55 crore tonnes to 19.37 crore tonnes during the same period — say statistics from Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The steep increase in Central share has been the result of periodical hike in Central excise duty on diesel and petrol, from ₹3.56 and ₹9.48 per litre respectively as in January 1, 2014, to the present ₹17.33 and ₹21.48 per litre respectively to offset steep reduction of global crude prices, from of $123.61 in March 2012 to $50.63 in August, 2017.

When crude price touched the peak of $123.61 per barrel in 2012-13, diesel and petrol were sold at ₹68 and ₹40 respectively in Delhi. Mr. Pradhan’s remark that petroleum products should be brought under GST should be a welcome move as the maximum rate slab would be 28% as against the present of more than 100% of Central taxes alone, besides value added taxes of States, ranging from 25% to 48%. Prices of petroleum products would considerably fall in such an event.

In fact, the ministry/oil marketing companies did not even allow consumers to enjoy the benefits of abolition of entry tax (5%) in Karnataka, with the advent of GST from July 1, 2017.

Petrol and diesel prices, which were at ₹67.61 and ₹57.02 respectively in Bengaluru on June 30, came down by ₹3.37 and ₹2.79 respectively (₹64.24 and ₹54.23) on July 1. With daily revision of fuel prices in place since June 16, petrol and diesel are sold at ₹71.55 and ₹58.94 a litre respectively, as on Wednesday. Thus, prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by ₹7.31 and ₹4.71 even after the abolition of entry tax.

Tax incidences are more than or equal to ex-refinery prices on diesel and petrol. For example, the ex-refinery price of petrol was ₹26.65 in Delhi on Thursday and oil marketing companies sold it to dealers at ₹30.7, excluding taxes. After adding ₹21.48 central excise duty, ₹14.96 of VAT and ₹3.24 as dealer commission, a litre of petrol is sold at ₹70.39.

At the same time, public sector oil companies, be it exploration, refining or marketing, have consecutively been posting profits in the last five years. While exploration companies have posted ₹22,951 crore profit after tax in 2016-17, marketing companies have posted ₹33,355 crore, standalone refineries ₹6,773 crore and private (Reliance Industries) has reported ₹31,425 crore profit.