Participants at the Heritage Walk held as part of Dasara at Chikka Gadiyara in Mysuru on Tuesday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Heritage Walk conducted as part of the Dasara festivities was held here on Tuesday with the participants embarking on a discovery of the city with its monuments and landmark buildings.

Conducted by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, about 200 persons took part in the walk. The crowd mostly comprised students drawn from different colleges of the city. However, tourists were conspicuous by their absence.

The Heritage Walk was introduced for Dasara more than 10 years ago and has been a regular feature associated with the festivities.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep flagged off the Heritage Walk which commenced from the Town Hall and covered Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Chamaraja Circle, K.R. Circle, Dufferin Clock Tower and passing through Sayyaji Rao Road culminated at K.R. Hospital, according to N. Rangaraju, retired professor, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore.

Prof. Rangaraju and Eichnur Kumar provided a commentary on the importance of the landmark buildings, their architectural styles and their importance giving fresh insight to the participants about the heritage buildings in the city.

On Wednesday, the authorities will conduct a heritage cycling from Town Hall and cover Lansdowne Building, Old Telegraph Building, Jaganmohan Palace, Commercial Tax Office, Oriental Research Institute, Crawford Hall, DC office, Railway Station and terminate at the Medical College building.

A heritage tonga ride will be held on Thursday and Mr. Rangaraju said the events are open to all free of cost and they should assemble at the Town Hall by 6.30 a.m. to collect their T-shirts.