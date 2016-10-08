The Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village, which was shut for the rainy season, will be open for public viewing from October 9.

A press release issued here on Wednesday said only persons above the age of 12 years would be allowed entry.

Entrance fee

There is an entrance fee of Rs. 500 per person that can be paid online via Bookmyshow in advance.

Except weekly holidays and other special holidays, visitors who have booked the tickets will be taken in two batches of 15 members each around interiors of eight heritage buildings and museums and exterior of several other structures from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.