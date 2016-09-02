The heritage site of Karez or Surang Bavi, the medieval era underground aqua duct that pushed Bidar to international fame, has been damaged by reckless earthwork in front of its entrance.

Work of levelling the ground in front of the structure has closed its vents and filled the channels with mud. Trees on the edge of the Surang have been felled. Now, the water that is flowing between the mother well from where the first subterranean spring originates, to the vent at the entrance, has no where to go. The work was taken up by the management committee of the nearby Siddeshwar temple.

Bidar is among the 16 cities in India that have a Karez like underground water structures. However, the Bidar Karez is unique, as the structure carved in laterite soil harvests rain water and filters it, uses techniques of a step well, reservoirs and channels. The 35 horizontal vents along the Karez channel act as wells with flowing water. Cleaning and excavating of the Karez began in n 2014 when the State tourism department released Rs. 3 crore for its development as a tourist attraction.

Of the around 100 monuments in Bidar, Karez got the most exposure in recent years. M.L Khaneiki, senior researcher at the UNESCO’s centre for historical hydrological structures in Iran, visited the structure twice and submitted a detailed report to the State government about its preservation and rejuvenation. Indian Heritage Cities Network, has prepared a project to develop it as a model tourist destination by drawing up plans for landscape design and high density plantation. However, the few existing trees have been uprooted now.

The temple committee that ordered the work of cutting the hillocks, felling trees, levelling the ground and closing the vents says it is not responsible for the damage. “We had to do the work as we wanted to create a parking space for devotees who visit in large numbers in the month of Shravana,” says Vijay Kumar Patil Gadgi, zilla panchayat member and president of the temple committee. “We had to close the vents as there was a danger of children falling in them, he said. The trees were standing on the edge of the hill and posed a danger to the visitors to the temple,” he said. He denied that this work had damaged the heritage site in any way.

Panchayya Swamy, temple priest says the temple owns the land around it and has the right to develop it. This claim is not supported by documents at the Assistant Commissioner’s office that say the land belongs to the government.

The government is yet to take action against offenders. An earth mover used to level the land has been seized and a case has been registered against the driver. However, no action has been taken on the temple committee members who ordered the works. Anurag Tewari, deputy commissioner, said no one who damages heritage structures will be spared. We will act without fear or favour. The Surang Bavi is a heritage structure that needs to be protected. The temple committee should feel proud to have it in their surroundings and should desist from damaging it, he said. He assured strict action against persons responsible for the damage.