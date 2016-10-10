According to officials, standing crops on 59,910 acres of land in the Hemavathi project area limits need water.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

The total inflow into the Hemavathi reservoir till September 30 this monsoon was the lowest since 2011-12. The meagre amount of water left in the dam will have to fulfil the drinking water and irrigation requirements of Hassan and neighbouring districts till May next year. And if it does not rain in the coming days, parts of Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru are likely to suffer.

According to information obtained from the Hemavathi Dam Division Project of the Water Resources Department, the total inflow till September 30 was 32,347 mcft. In the last seven years, the highest inflow was 88,016.59 mcft, recorded in 2013. On Saturday, only 7.57 tmcft of water was available.

If it does not rain in the coming days, farmers who have cultivated their lands in the hope of getting water from the reservoir will lose their crops. Already, crops on 9,100 acres have withered.

According to officials, standing crops on 59,910 acres of land in the Hemavathi project area limits need water. The crops, which include paddy (33,993 acres), semi-dry crops (15,245 acres) and perennial crops (3,060 acres), require about 7.68 tmc ft. Paddy farms alone require 5.07 tmcft of water.