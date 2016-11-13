National » Karnataka

HUBBALLI, November 13, 2016
Updated: November 13, 2016 05:35 IST

Help at hand for people with visual disabilities

The cover page of the Kannada book on PWD Act.
All these years, people with visual disabilities like Achyut Nayak, although educated, had to rely on others to know about the rights and the laws that give them protection.

The Chikenakoppa Channaveera Sharanara Andhara Kalyana Ashrama at Navanagar in Hubballi has joined hands with Sahana Charitable Trust for the Disabled to bring out the Persons With Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995 in Braille and in Kannada.

The book will also comprise various verdicts of the Supreme Court and different High Courts on issues concerning the persons with disabilities. Senior advocate and vice president of the ashrama G.R. Andanimath has authored the book in Kannada and Ramachandra Dhongade and S.N. Chabbi of Sahana Charitable Trust have chipped in to get the book published in Braille.

“Our initial plan is to give at least two books each of Kannada and Braille to all the institutions and organisations working for the disabled persons,” Mr. Andanimath told The Hindu .

Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice Ashok Hinchigeri will release both the books at the ashrama premises on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the presence of Sri Shivashantaveera Sharanaru of Balaganaur Srikshetra. Persons with visual disabilities pursuing higher education will get free copies during the programme.

For details, contact 98444896683.

