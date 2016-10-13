The helicopter ride introduced for this year’s Dasara festivities in Bagalkot has evoked encouraging response.

A group of four friends here decided to make this year’s Dasara a memorable one for the residents of the town and hence they decided to introduce this new attraction.

The facility, which commenced on October 10, is expected to continue for a couple of more days as the organisers are getting a good response from the general public. The ride costs Rs. 3,000 per person.

“We wanted to give a different experience to the residents here on account of the festival ... we made elaborate plans and obtained the required permissions to hold the event. Initially, we were apprehensive about the success of the event ... but now we are convinced of the decision we took as the event has been accepted by the people here wholeheartedly," said Sunil Jagadande, one of the organisers.

He said that a Mumbai-based chopper company has been hired for the job and the helicopter ferries six passengers in each trip.

The organisers are also offering a concession of 10 per cent to children and senior citizens.

“The panoramic view of the town from the sky is indeed awesome ... I enjoyed it thoroughly. This is for the first time that I got a chance to ride in a chopper which is normally meant for VIPs,” said Sakshi Shirsagar, a student.

“I know paying Rs. 3,000 is too much ... However, I did not hesitate in paying the money as we don’t get to enjoy such a facility regularly,” said Shivanand Ninganur, a farmer from Bilagi taluk, who took a ride in the chopper.

District in-charge Minister H.Y. Meti inaugurated the event on Monday. It can be recalled here that the district administration had introduced a chopper ride for the first time in the district in 2014 during the Chalukya Utsav.