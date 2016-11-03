Paddy in nearly 50 acres of agricultural land was damaged in Beeranal village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district due to unexpected heavy winds on Monday night.

Farmers, who had cultivated paddy after drawing water from the Bhima, are apprehensive of crop loss. They have urged the Agriculture Department to conduct survey on crop damage.

“I have spent Rs. 40,000 per acre for cultivation to till date. But, I have now lost hopes of getting even half of that sum in return,” a farmer said.

When contacted, Chetana Patil, Joint Director, Agriculture, told The Hindu on Wednesday that she will ask the taluk officials concerned to visit the fields and submit a detailed report.