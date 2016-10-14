Flooded:Residents, shopkeepers and commuters were put to hardship following a downpour across K.R. Pet town of Mandya district on Thursday.

A number of areas around the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus stand were flooded.

Heavy downpour lashed several parts of K.R. Pet town of the district on Thursday.

Sources at the Police and Revenue Departments said that the rain flooded low-lying areas in the vicinity of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stand, and caused havoc to houses and commercial establishments.

The rain began early morning on Thursday and continued till evening.

The KSRTC and private bus-stands in the town, and several shops around the KSRTC bus stand were inundated, sources added. Drains were clogged as a result.

Other areas

Reports of a heavy rain were also reported from different parts of Pandavapura, Srirangapatna and Mandya taluks.