Id-ul-Adha, known as Bakrid, was celebrated with joy across the district on Tuesday. Believers chose to pray in different mosques as heavy rain in the morning made the Idgah maidans wet. Nevertheless, a small group of people braved the rain and performed their prays on the grounds.

Large crowds gathered at the Madrasa of Mahamud Gawan, Jam-E Masjid near the Choubarah, Masjid E Ayesha, Chidri Road Mosque and mosques in areas like Noor Khan Taleem, Siddique Shah Taleem, Hyderabad Road, Ratkalpura, Gole Khana Naubad and Mannalli Road. The owners of some function halls such as Eden Gardens, opened their doors for the faithful to say their prayers.

Speakers at the mosques threw light upon the importance of the festival. They asked people exude virtues of brotherhood, kindness, sacrifice and harmony.