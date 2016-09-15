Heavy rain claimed one life and disrupted life across Bidar district. The five taluks of the district received a total of 225 mm of rains, nearly 18 per cent of the annual average rainfall, in three days.

Basavaraj Kasheppa, a 35-year-old farmer from Udbal in Humnabad taluk, was washed away in a stream on Wednesday.

Two bridges – one on the river Manjra near Inchur in Bhalki taluk and another on a stream at Nidoda village in Aurad taluk - have been submerged. Commuters are using alternative roads.

Water impounded in a tank entered fields following a breach at Kalasadal village in Bhalki taluk.

Santhpur, Dabka, Chitaguppa, Nirna, Humnabad, Manthal and surrounding villages have received high rain.

Bidar received nearly 45 mm rain in one day. Water entered shops and houses near the GESCOM office and in the Labour Colony. Railway commuters faced inconvenience after all trains from Bidar were cancelled due to a railway line caving near Vikharabad in Telangana. Railway officers stopped issuing tickets by afternoon. Railway officers rented 10 buses to send passengers in the Yeshwanthpur-Bidar Express train on Thursday. The Shirdi- Vijayawada train was diverted away from Bidar.

The Nanded – Bengaluru train was stopped in Bidar. Members of the Gurudwara management committee organised lunch for the stranded passengers.