Heatwave kills elderly woman in Vijayapura

more-in

The harsh heatwave sweeping across north Karnataka for a week now has claimed a life, with an octogenarian in Vijayapura dying of sun stroke on Wednesday.

Saraswathi Sindhe, 87, died while working in a farm in the afternoon. Another woman who was with her, Shantha Bai, 36, was admitted to the district government hospital after she too suffered sun stroke.

According to the 24-hour India Meteorological Department data recorded on Wednesday morning, Kalaburagi district witnessed the highest maximum temperature of 41.7C in the State on Tuesday, followed by Raichur (40.3C), Ballari (40.2C) and Bagalkot (40C). In fact, Kalaburagi witnessed an increase of 2.7C from the normal temperature.

At the same time, Madikeri continued to be relatively cooler, with a maximum temperature of 29C and minimum of 18.3C.

Meanwhile, the local area temperatures recorded by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre show that Hampasagara hobli in Ballari district recorded the maximum temperature of 43C in the the State, while Balegodu hobli in Hassan district recorded the lowest of 17.9C.

With the mercury rising, the public offices and educational institutions in the northern parts of the State are functioning only from 8 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. With business establishments too downing their shutters for four hours during the afternoon, the northern cities are wearing a deserted look even as water, energy drinks and buttermilk have become precious commodities.