MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik flagging off the health jatha in Surpur town in Yadgir district on Wednesday.— PHOTO: Special Arrangement

A four-day long health jatha, aimed at creating awareness among people from Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes on health schemes, began in Surpur town on Wednesday.

Raja Venkatappa Naik, MLA, flagged off the event.

The jatha was jointly conducted by the Department of Information and Public Relations and Suvarna Aroghya Suraksha Trust.

As many as 80 villages in the taluk, where members from the SC and ST communities make up for above 40 per cent of the total population, will be covered by jatha, Dr. Naik said. He appealed to the people to make use of the event and ensure that the benefits extended by the health schemes reached the people properly. A similar jatha would soon be conducted and will cover 2,563 villages in 14 districts in the district, department sources said and added that Yadgir district would be one among them.

A team of artists who had trained at Rangayana Mysuru, would be part of the jatha and would perform street dramas, sing and organise other activities to create awareness about schemes such Vajpayee Arogyasri, Rajiv Arogya Bhagya, Mukhyamantri Santhwana- Harish, Rashtriya Bala Swashtya Bhima, Jyothi Sanjivini and others.

R.V.Naik, taluk health officer, Siddeshwar and others were present.