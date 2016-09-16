In the wake of a large number of dengue cases being reported in Mysuru district, the Health Department has decided to spread awareness on the disease at the stall in Mysuru exhibition this year.

The department will stress on the need for community effort to eradicate dengue, commitment and participation from individuals such as emptying flower pots and keeping the premises clean and hygienic. Besides dengue, the department will also focus on blood donation, organ donation, spreading information on 104 toll-free centres and health schemes such as Mukhyamantri Santwana Harish Yojana, the Nagu-Mogu scheme, among others. The department will put up display boards with information about the health schemes introduced by the State government.

District Health Officer Basavaraj and RCH officer S. Gopinath told The Hindu on Thursday that apart from the State health schemes, Central schemes such as Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, National Health Mission, and National Urban Health Mission will be displayed at the stalls. They said that over 85 per cent of the population could get medical facilities either free of cost or at subsidised rates under these schemes.

Over 426 procedures are covered under the health programmes and unfortunately not many people avail themselves of the benefits, Mr. Gopinath said.