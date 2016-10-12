The Robertsonpet police in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) on Tuesday arrested a head constable on the charge of extortion. Gopal Singh, posted with the Special Crime Branch of KGF police, tracked a suspect to Goa and allegedly took cash and jewellery from him instead of arresting him. Singh’s associate, Sadiq, a resident of Balakrishna Layout, has also been charged with extorting money from Ajay Kumar alias Sanjaykumar in Goa.

Ajay Kumar from Anekal had reportedly fled to Goa after allegedly cheating a number of people after promising jobs in another country. He and his associates are believed to have duped around 50 people.

Following a complaint by the victims, Gopal Singh went by car to Goa on September 14 with a team to track down Ajay Kumar. Sadiq, a co-accused, had also accompanied the head constable. Gopal Singh and Sadiq set up a meeting with Ajay Kumar without informing the rest of the team. “The duo allegedly threatened Ajay Kumar and extorted money and jewellery from him as well as his wife,” said Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath. On October 9, they returned to Kolar with the loot.

It was the driver of the car, Stalin, who alerted the Robertsonpet police who registered a case against Gopal Singh and Sadiq.

“Disciplinary action would be initiated against Singh after receiving the investigation report,” said Ms. Divya.