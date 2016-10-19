People gather outside the Malur police station on hearing about the death of Circle Inspector M. Raghavendran, on Tuesday.

Colleagues express shock over Raghavendran’s death

Batchmates remember Circle Inspector of Malur police station M. Raghavendran, who shot himself on Tuesday morning, as a “tough officer” who handled pressure well. The 42-year-old officer, a native of Narsapur in Kolar, allegedly left a suicide note stating no one was responsible for his death.

Inspector-General of Police (Central Range) Seemanth Kumar Singh, who visited the spot, ordered a Dy.SP-level inquiry into the suicide. Investigators are looking at the possibility of a strained family relationship and work stress that could have led the officer to take the extreme step.

Investigation

“It is unfortunate that we lost a bold and energetic office. The investigation will look at all angles,” Kolar Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath said. Raghavendran worked in several police stations in Bengaluru city and Bengaluru rural district before being posted to Malur six months ago.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at the police station as the officer’s wife Chaitra, father Muniyappa and other relatives wept inconsolably.

“He was a tough and efficient officer, who handled pressure well. Even after a Lokayukta raid in 2012, in which he came out clean three years later, he remained strong,” recalled a shocked batchmate.

Raghavendran, who had cracked many cases, had recently visited HAL police station to discuss a murder case he was investigating, sources said, adding there was no indication of any problem. Another batchmate said: “The police job is tough and an officer is trained to handle sensitive situations. Ending one’s life sends a wrong signal.”

Protest staged

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered outside the Malur police station and alleged that senior officials and politicians had “harassed” the officer.

The autopsy was conducted at Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College Hospital at Tamaka and the body was taken to Naraspur, where last rites were held at the family farm in Chowdadenhalli.