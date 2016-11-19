Residents can now make payments till November 24

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has extended till November 24 the deadline to pay taxes in the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 bills.

HDMC Commissioner Major Siddalingaiah Hiremath told reporters on Friday that the date has been pushed back following a government direction. To enable the public to pay taxes in old notes, HDMC has opened special counters at all its zonal offices and at the Hubballi-Dharwad One centres. Citizens can also pay taxes through the designated banks, he said.

Most of the taxpayers in HDMC limits have not yet paid their taxes for the fiscal.

HDMC is imposing a penalty of two per cent on defaulters and the process of issuing notices and warrants has begun. The list of defaulters includes industries and educational institutions. All defaulters should take benefit of the extension and pay up, Major Hiremath said. Water and stallage fees of commercial stalls and advertisement fees should be paid immediately.Traders who have not yet renewed their trade licence should apply online for the same, he added.

He said most of the taxpayers have responded positively for the HDMC’s appeal to pay their taxes at the special counters. HDMC could collect taxes to the tune of Rs. 846 lakh by November 18, he said.