The former Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy’s, remarks on cash seized recently from a car in Vidhana Soudha are baseless and he is indulging in petty politics on the issue, Shobha Karandlaje, MP, told presspersons on Tuesday.

“BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa had no role in the incident. The Congress is in power in the State. JD(S) has joined hands with the Congress in BBMP. Only these parties should know about this incident. Let there be an inquiry into it,” she said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, during his visit to Hassan on Monday said that Mr. Yeddyurappa was aware of the cash being carried by an advocate. The media should ask him for more information on the source of the money and where it was heading, Mr. Kumaraswamy had said. The Vidhana Soudha police seized Rs. 1.97 crore from an advocate’s car on Friday.

Ms. Karandlaje, speaking after inaugurating BJP’s district executive committee meeting, called upon party workers to strengthen the party and keep differences aside. She said the party has so far not decided on any candidate for any constituency in the district for the next Assembly elections.