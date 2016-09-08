Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday urged the State government to immediately release Rs. 2,000 crore as compensation to farmers in the Cauvery basin, who are set to lose their standing crops owing to non-availability of water.

Addressing a press conference here, he said lakhs of farmers were going to suffer heavy losses because of the government’s failure to make water available for their crops. The standing crops include paddy on six lakh acres in the command areas of Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathi reservoirs, he said.

The government should release at least Rs. 25,000 for each acre of crop loss, and the compensation should be released in the next 48 hours, Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of betraying the people of the State by releasing water to Tamil Nadu even after assuring farmers that he would protect their interests.

“He promised a farmers’ delegations that called upon him that he would not release water to Tamil Nadu, but he did a U-turn after the Supreme Court direction. The State government should have challenged the court order,” he said.

The JD(S) leader said Mr. Siddaramaiah should have resigned as Chief Minister instead of releasing water to Tamil Nadu. By choosing to cling to power, he has lost a golden opportunity to recover the reputation he once had, he said.

He also said the Congress government was not serious about implementing the Rs. 5,912-crore Mekedatu project across the Cauvery in Chamarajanagar district to generate power and supply drinking water.

He said staging street protests against the release of Cauvery waters will not serve any purpose. “The issue should be fought legally by keeping the country’s federal spirit in mind,” he said.

He said JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the issue and the farmers’ plight in the State.