JD(S) leader to spend more time in north Karnataka to strengthen party

Accusing the principal opposition party, the BJP, of sabotaging the last Assembly session by focusing only on the issue of the suicide of DySP M.K. Ganapathy, the former Chief Minister and JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy has hoped that the BJP will not disturb the winter session by raising unnecessary issues, in Belagavi from Monday.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he said that the BJP should raise critical issue such as drought and let the session function smoothly in the interest of public.

“Last time, we had the Ganapathy issue. This time, I earnestly hope the BJP will not raise the issue of Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Tanvir Sait, reportedly watching some objectionable contents on the mobile phone, only to sabotage the session. Such issue are minor in nature and they should not be used to wash away the session,” he said.

Asserting that farmers were in distress owing to prevailing drought in the State, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that his party’s agenda would be to focus only on this critical issue during the session.

Accusing the Congress government of not preparing better plans for tackling drought in the State, the JD(S) leader said that he would demand the government to offer Rs. 25,000 per acre compensation to the farmers who have lost the crop to drought.

On the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs. 10,000 crore in Rural Development and Panchayatraj Department, Mr. Kumaraswamy accused the government of trying to catch only small fish while main culprits were being spared.

On the political front, he said that for the next one-and-a-half years, he would spend a major share of time in north Karnataka to strengthen the party.

He hoped to win at least forty seats in this region alone and said that by January next year, he would announce the first list of candidates contesting from the party.

A.S. Patil Nadahalli, Devarahipparagi MLA, who has been expelled from the Congress, was present in the meeting.

Mr. Nadahalli said that he would never join the Congress ever again and would work for the JD(S) to strengthen the party.

‘ Decision in haste’

Mr. Kumaraswamy has though welcomed the NDA government decision of demonetisation, however, has said that the decision was taken in haste without comprehensive preparation.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he said that because of the unplanned implementation of such a significant scheme, the people were facing hardship across the country.

He also doubted the effectiveness of the entire exercise in curbing black money in the country.