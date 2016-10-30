The Department of Medical Education has asked the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan to ensure V. Manjunath, tahsildar (elections) vacate the quarters in Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences campus, which he occupied in violation of the Medical Council of India rules years ago. The department, in its letter dated October 24, has asked the Deputy Commissioner to ensure the tahsildar vacates the quarters at the earliest.

Mr. Manjunath, who was then tahsildar of Hassan taluk, had requested for quarters in HIMS campus for a couple of months on a temporary basis in 2014. Following his request, the then director of HIMS N. Rache Gowda allowed the tahsildar to occupy the house which was allotted to G.P. Ramanath, a senior resident in the institute. The allotment was only for two months, however, the officer continued to stay in the house. The information, obtained by H.R. Ramesh, a resident of Hassan, under the Right to Information Act, revealed that the officer had claimed House Rent Allowance along with his salary, though he was enjoying quarters in the institute.

“I had sought information from the HIMS and the district administration on what basis he was allotted the quarters. However, the records showed that he was allowed to stay in the quarters allotted to a doctor. HIMS has now taken a decision to withdraw the quarters,” Mr. Ramesh said.

MCI norms

The General Council of the HIMS, which met on July 12, 2016, resolved to get the house vacated. B.C. Ravikumar, director of HIMS, on July 15,2016 wrote to the Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department to direct the Hassan DC to ensure the quarters is vacated. Following the letter from the HIMS Director, the Medical Education Department has written to Hassan DC V. Chaitra to ensure the tahsildar, who now works in the Elections Branch, vacates the quarters. The house is yet to be vacated.