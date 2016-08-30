Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry A.Manju interacted with beneficiaries of Ksheerabhagya scheme in Hassan on Monday. Photo by Prakash Hassan

There were many complaints of delay in disbursement of welfare scheme benefits during Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister A. Manju’s interaction with people in Hassan on Monday.

The ‘Jana Mana’ programme was organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations. Many beneficiaries also demanded enhancement of the amount earmarked for them.

Beneficiaries of the Shaadi Bhagya scheme, under which girls from minority communities get Rs. 50,000 towards their marriage, were thankful for the scheme but complained to the Minister that they never get the amount in time. One of them said, “The cash reached me only after we had a child. The beneficiaries are made to wait for years to get the amount.”

An officer of the Backward Classes and Minorities Department brought to the notice of the Minister that ever since the scheme was launched in 2013, as many as 458 people had applied for its benefits in the district. However, among them, 258 are yet to get the amount.

The district administration had brought 10-12 beneficiaries of schemes such as Anna Bhagya, Pashu Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Shaadi Bhagya, and Krishi Bhagya for the interaction. Anganwadi children, who benefit from Ksheera Bhagya, thanked the State for providing them milk three days a week. They also demanded that the number be raised to five days.

Mr. Manju said his department was contemplating the introduction of flavoured milk in tetra packs. “We are thinking of giving flavoured milk to children in tetra packs. This will lessen the burden on school authorities,” he said.

Beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya said they were being provided with insufficient amounts of foodgrain. Dharani Gowda of Shantigrama in Hassan taluk said the quantity should be increased to at least five kg a unit.

Similarly, beneficiaries of the Manasvini scheme said that the Rs.500 per month being provided to them was insufficient. The farmers benefiting from Krishi Bhagya said that the government should make efforts to provide them scientific prices for their products.

Hassan Zilla Panchayat president Shwetha Devaraj and Deputy Commissioner V. Chaithra were present.