Hassan police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in 11 chain-snatching cases reported in Hassan in last one year. The police also recovered gold ornaments worth over Rs.7.5 lakh from them. The arrested are Mohamed Asif of Taneeruhalla, Munasir of Pension Mohalla and Imran of Chippanakatte in Hassan.

Superintendent of Police R.K. Shahapurwad, here on Wednesday, said the arrested would snatch chains of women who were on a walk either in morning or evening. They used to pledge the stolen valuables for money. All 11 incidents were reported in the limits of three police stations in Hassan city. “They would go on two-wheelers to snatch chains. We have confiscated three two-wheelers, besides 253 grams of gold items from the arrested,” he said.

Among those arrested, Munasir was earlier involved in similar crimes, while the other two were caught for the first time, the officer said. He also added that there was one more team of chain snatchers in the city. “Recently two more incidents of chain snatching were reported in the city. It seems that has been done by another team. We have got some clues about them, we will catch them soon,” Mr. Shahapurwad said.